Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks plummet as trade turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 130.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 131.15 and closed at 130.15. The highest price reached during the day was 131.6, while the lowest price was 129.2. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 158,178.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.85, and the 52-week low is 95. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,316,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹129.55, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹130.15

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is trading at a price of 129.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.46% in percentage change. In terms of net change, the stock has decreased by 0.6 points. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decline in its value.

11 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹130.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 2,316,933. The closing price for the day was 130.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.