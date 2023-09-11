Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks plummet as trade turns bearish

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹131.15 and closed at ₹130.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹131.6, while the lowest price was ₹129.2. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹158,178.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.85, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,316,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.