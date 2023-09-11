Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks plummet as trade turns bearish

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹131.15 and closed at ₹130.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹131.6, while the lowest price was ₹129.2. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹158,178.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.85, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,316,933 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is trading at a price of ₹129.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.46% in percentage change. In terms of net change, the stock has decreased by 0.6 points. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decline in its value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 2,316,933. The closing price for the day was ₹130.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!