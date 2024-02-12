Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 141.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The Tata Steel stock opened at 144.45 and closed at 143.7, with a high of 144.45 and a low of 139.1. The stock has a market capitalization of 174,983.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.35 and the 52-week low is 101.65. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 3,563,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Tata Steel February futures opened at 142.6 as against previous close of 142.0

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 141.4. The bid price is 141.9, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock, and the offer price is 141.95, indicating the price at which sellers are willing to sell. The offer quantity is 5500, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 5500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has a high open interest of 194,656,000, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹141.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹141.3

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 141.1. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the Tata Steel stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.87%
3 Months6.7%
6 Months17.46%
YTD1.22%
1 Year27.01%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹141.3, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹143.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 141.3 with a percent change of -1.67. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.67% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, which means it has decreased by 2.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹143.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,563,546 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 143.7.

