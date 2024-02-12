Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The Tata Steel stock opened at ₹144.45 and closed at ₹143.7, with a high of ₹144.45 and a low of ₹139.1. The stock has a market capitalization of ₹174,983.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.35 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 3,563,546 shares.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 141.4. The bid price is 141.9, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock, and the offer price is 141.95, indicating the price at which sellers are willing to sell. The offer quantity is 5500, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 5500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has a high open interest of 194,656,000, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading activity.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹141.1. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the Tata Steel stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.87%
|3 Months
|6.7%
|6 Months
|17.46%
|YTD
|1.22%
|1 Year
|27.01%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹141.3 with a percent change of -1.67. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.67% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, which means it has decreased by ₹2.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,563,546 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹143.7.
