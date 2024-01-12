Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's Stock Soars Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹135 and closed at ₹134.1. The stock had a high of ₹135.75 and a low of ₹134.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹165,891.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,264,036 shares.
Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹134.65, while the high price reached ₹136.10.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 135.2. The bid price is 135.55, with a bid quantity of 11000. The offer price is 135.6, with an offer quantity of 22000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 221094500.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹135.05. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|-0.79%
|6 Months
|17.46%
|YTD
|-3.37%
|1 Year
|13.5%
Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹134.9, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change and make a definitive conclusion about the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 3,264,036 shares and closed at a price of ₹134.1.
