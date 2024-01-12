Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's Stock Soars Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 134.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 135 and closed at 134.1. The stock had a high of 135.75 and a low of 134.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 165,891.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,264,036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 134.65, while the high price reached 136.10.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Steel January futures opened at 136.0 as against previous close of 135.2

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 135.2. The bid price is 135.55, with a bid quantity of 11000. The offer price is 135.6, with an offer quantity of 22000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 221094500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹134.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 135.05. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months-0.79%
6 Months17.46%
YTD-3.37%
1 Year13.5%
12 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹134.9, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹134.1

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock is priced at 134.9, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change and make a definitive conclusion about the stock's performance.

12 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹134.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 3,264,036 shares and closed at a price of 134.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.