Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's Stock Soars Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹135 and closed at ₹134.1. The stock had a high of ₹135.75 and a low of ₹134.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹165,891.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,264,036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.