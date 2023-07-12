Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 114.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's 115.15

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 115.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 115.5 and closed at 115.35. The highest price during the day was 116.1, while the lowest price was 114.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 140,596.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, and the 52-week low is 87.61. The BSE volume for the day was 4,043,227 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel closed today at ₹114.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹115.15

Today, Tata Steel stock closed at 114.6, experiencing a decrease of 0.48%. The net change in price was -0.55. Yesterday, the stock closed at 115.15.

12 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 114.4. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -0.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.8, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹115.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 114.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35.

12 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.75, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 114.75. There has been a percent change of -0.35% and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹115.15

As per the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 114.6. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.2, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock has a price of 114.2. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price, and a net change of -0.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.25, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 114.25, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and the net change is -0.9.

12 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.25, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹115.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 114.25. There has been a negative percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, further highlighting the decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 114.3, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.74% and the value has decreased by 0.85.

12 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 114.5, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and the value has decreased by 0.65.

12 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 114.5, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and the value has decreased by 0.65. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the day.

12 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 114.6. There has been a decrease of 0.48% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 114.5. There has been a negative percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 114.4. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of 0.75 from the previous price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.7, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 114.7. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 45 paise in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 114.9. There is a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, which means the stock has decreased by 0.25 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.75, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 114.75 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and the actual value has decreased by 0.4.

12 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock has a price of 114.6. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, further confirming the decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.55, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 114.55, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 114.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.55 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.55, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 114.55, with a percent change of -0.52. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.52% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 rupees.

12 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.65, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹115.15

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 114.65 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 115.2, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% and the net change in price is 0.05 points. Overall, the stock price for Tata Steel has remained relatively stable with a small increase.

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.35, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.35. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2.

12 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.1, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.15. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹115.35 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,043,227 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 115.35.

