Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 125.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 126 and closed at 125.25. The highest point the stock reached during the day was 126.35, while the lowest point was 124.75. The market capitalization of the company is 152,562.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 98.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,386,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a volume of 1,386,104 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 125.25.

