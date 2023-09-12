Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 129.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 129.5 and closed at 129.55. The stock had a high of 131.85 and a low of 129.2. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 160,010.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.85, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,065,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹131.05, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 131.05. There has been a 1.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.5 units or 1.16 percent from its previous value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹129.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 3,065,197 shares. The closing price for the day was 129.55.

