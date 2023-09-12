Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹129.5 and closed at ₹129.55. The stock had a high of ₹131.85 and a low of ₹129.2. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹160,010.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.85, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,065,197 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹131.05. There has been a 1.16 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.5 units or 1.16 percent from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 3,065,197 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹129.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!