Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plunge as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 137.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel opened at 142.25 and closed at 141.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 142.95 and a low of 136.7. The company has a market cap of 170,153.83 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is 147.35 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,580 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Tata Steel February futures opened at 138.3 as against previous close of 138.0

Tata Steel, trading at a spot price of 136.3, has a bid price of 136.7 and an offer price of 136.8. The offer quantity stands at 27,500, while the bid quantity is 33,000. The stock has an open interest of 198,187,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock had a low of 134.1 and a high of 137.8 today.

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.93%
3 Months3.75%
6 Months16.29%
YTD-1.58%
1 Year26.29%
13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.75, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹137.4

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 135.75, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.2% and the value has decreased by 1.65.

13 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹137.6, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹137.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 137.6, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2 points, or 0.15%, compared to the previous trading period. It indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of Tata Steel.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,749,580 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 141.3.

