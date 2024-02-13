Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plunge as Trading Turns Bearish

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel opened at ₹142.25 and closed at ₹141.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹142.95 and a low of ₹136.7. The company has a market cap of ₹170,153.83 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is ₹147.35 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,580 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.