Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plunge as Trading Turns Bearish

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel opened at ₹142.25 and closed at ₹141.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹142.95 and a low of ₹136.7. The company has a market cap of ₹170,153.83 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is ₹147.35 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,580 shares on the BSE.
Tata Steel, trading at a spot price of 136.3, has a bid price of 136.7 and an offer price of 136.8. The offer quantity stands at 27,500, while the bid quantity is 33,000. The stock has an open interest of 198,187,000.
Tata Steel stock had a low of ₹134.1 and a high of ₹137.8 today.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|3.75%
|6 Months
|16.29%
|YTD
|-1.58%
|1 Year
|26.29%
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,749,580 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹141.3.
