comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 114.85, up 0.22% from yesterday's 114.6
Back

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹114.85, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹114.6

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 114.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

Tata Steel's stock opened at 115.1 and closed at 115.15 on the last day. The highest price it reached during the day was 116.25, while the lowest price was 114. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 139,924.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, and the 52-week low is 87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,272 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:02:18 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed today at ₹114.85, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹114.6

Today, Tata Steel's stock closed at 114.85, which is a 0.22% increase from the previous day's closing price of 114.6. The net change in the stock price today was 0.25.

13 Jul 2023, 03:18:16 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 114.8. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

13 Jul 2023, 03:05:18 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 114.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.2.

13 Jul 2023, 02:50:07 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹114.6

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 115 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:34:50 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 115.2, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance or trend of this change.

Click here for Tata Steel Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:17:33 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.9, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 114.9, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.3.

13 Jul 2023, 02:04:00 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.35, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 115.35. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.75 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a minor increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:47:25 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.9, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at 115.9. There has been a 1.13 percent change, with a net change of 1.3.

13 Jul 2023, 01:39:39 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.95, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹114.6

As per the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 115.95 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.18% and the net increase in price is 1.35.

Click here for Tata Steel AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:15:15 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹116, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 116. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 01:02:28 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.85, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.85, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.09% and the stock has gained 1.25 points. Overall, this suggests that Tata Steel stock is performing well in the market.

13 Jul 2023, 12:49:55 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.8, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 115.8, which represents a 1.05% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 1.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:34:03 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:31:45 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.85, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 115.85, which represents a percent change of 1.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.09% from the previous trading session. The net change is 1.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.25.

Click here for Tata Steel News

13 Jul 2023, 12:18:15 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.05, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹114.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 116.05. There has been a 1.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

13 Jul 2023, 12:05:26 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 116, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% and the net change is 1.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:46:48 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.15, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹114.6

13 Jul 2023, 11:36:11 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.1, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 116.1 with a percent change of 1.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.31% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 1.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 1.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Tata Steel Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:20:27 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.1, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 116.1, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 1.31% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

13 Jul 2023, 10:49:36 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹114.6

As per the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 116 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.22% compared to its previous value, resulting in a net change of 1.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:34:32 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 116 with a 1.22 percent change and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.22 percent, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

13 Jul 2023, 10:03:24 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.25, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 116.25. There has been a 1.44% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:30:53 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.65, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹114.6

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 116.65, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.79% from the previous day, resulting in a net increase of 2.05.

13 Jul 2023, 09:17:25 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.5, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹114.6

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock is priced at 116.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:07:34 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹114.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹115.15

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 114.6 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:00:06 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹115.15 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,152,272 shares on BSE, with a closing price of 115.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout