Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares drop amid market turbulence

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹121.9 and closed at ₹120.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹121.9, while the lowest was ₹120.6. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹147,697.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, while the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 600,947.
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹120.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -0.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.34%
|3 Months
|0.43%
|6 Months
|12.46%
|YTD
|6.57%
|1 Year
|14.66%
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹120.85. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 600,947 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹120.1.
