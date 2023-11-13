Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares drop amid market turbulence

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹121.9 and closed at ₹120.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹121.9, while the lowest was ₹120.6. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹147,697.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, while the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 600,947.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.