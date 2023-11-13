Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares drop amid market turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 120.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 121.9 and closed at 120.1. The highest price reached during the day was 121.9, while the lowest was 120.6. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 147,697.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, while the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 600,947.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.35, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹120.85

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 120.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -0.5.

13 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.34%
3 Months0.43%
6 Months12.46%
YTD6.57%
1 Year14.66%
13 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹120.1

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 120.85. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

13 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹120.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 600,947 shares. The closing price for the stock was 120.1.

