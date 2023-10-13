Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Trading Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 125.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 125.85 and closed at 124.95. The stock had a high of 126.9 and a low of 125.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 153,661.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98.1. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,611,668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹124.85, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹125.85

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 124.85 with a percent change of -0.79. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1 point.

13 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹124.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 125.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Tata Steel's stock price has slightly increased.

13 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹124.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,611,668 shares with a closing price of 124.95.

