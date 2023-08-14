Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares tumble in trading today

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹120.1 and closed at ₹120.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹120.3, while the lowest price was ₹118.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹145,175.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 227,799 shares.
Based on the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹118.6 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.41% and has experienced a net decrease of 1.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|7.01%
|6 Months
|10.57%
|YTD
|6.79%
|1 Year
|10.27%
On the last day of Tata Steel trading on BSE, a total of 229,265 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹120.3.
