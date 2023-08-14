Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares tumble in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 120.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 120.1 and closed at 120.3. The highest price reached during the day was 120.3, while the lowest price was 118.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 145,175.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 227,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.6, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹120.3

Based on the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 118.6 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.41% and has experienced a net decrease of 1.7 points.

14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months7.01%
6 Months10.57%
YTD6.79%
1 Year10.27%
14 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹120.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel trading on BSE, a total of 229,265 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 120.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.