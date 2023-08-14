Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares tumble in trading today

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹120.1 and closed at ₹120.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹120.3, while the lowest price was ₹118.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹145,175.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 227,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.