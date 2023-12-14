LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 14 Dec 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 130.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.