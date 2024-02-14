Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks plummet amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 137.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 137.6 and closed at 137.4. The stock reached a high of 138.25 and a low of 134.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 170,773.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.35, while the 52-week low is 101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,780 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Tata Steel stock is 137.6 and the low price is 135.75.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Steel February futures opened at 136.6 as against previous close of 138.4

Tata Steel, with a spot price of 137.35, is currently trading with a bid price of 137.65 and an offer price of 137.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 44000 and a bid quantity of 27500. The open interest stands at 193638500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹137.1, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹137.9

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at 137.1 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.58% or 0.8.

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.7%
3 Months3.38%
6 Months16.67%
YTD-1.25%
1 Year26.76%
14 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹137.9, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹137.4

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 137.9. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.5 units. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Steel stock has seen a small increase in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹137.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,263,780. The closing price for the stock was 137.4.

