Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks plummet amid market downturn

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹137.6 and closed at ₹137.4. The stock reached a high of ₹138.25 and a low of ₹134.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹170,773.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.35, while the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,780 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high price of Tata Steel stock is ₹137.6 and the low price is ₹135.75.
Tata Steel, with a spot price of 137.35, is currently trading with a bid price of 137.65 and an offer price of 137.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 44000 and a bid quantity of 27500. The open interest stands at 193638500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹137.1 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.58% or ₹0.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.7%
|3 Months
|3.38%
|6 Months
|16.67%
|YTD
|-1.25%
|1 Year
|26.76%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹137.9. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.5 units. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Steel stock has seen a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,263,780. The closing price for the stock was ₹137.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!