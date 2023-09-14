Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹129.8 and closed at ₹128.85. The stock reached a high of ₹130.45 and a low of ₹127.75. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹158,117.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.2 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,301,476 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.04%
|3 Months
|6.69%
|6 Months
|19.24%
|YTD
|15.0%
|1 Year
|20.23%
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹131 with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹1.5.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,301,476 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹128.85.
