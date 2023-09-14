Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 129.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 129.8 and closed at 128.85. The stock reached a high of 130.45 and a low of 127.75. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 158,117.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.2 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,301,476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.04%
3 Months6.69%
6 Months19.24%
YTD15.0%
1 Year20.23%
14 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹131, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹129.5

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 131 with a percent change of 1.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 1.5.

14 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹128.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,301,476 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 128.85.

