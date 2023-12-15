Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in the market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 132 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 131.65 and closed at 131.35. The stock had a high of 133.25 and a low of 131.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 162,324.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,937,570 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Steel December futures opened at 134.6 as against previous close of 132.9

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 134.25. The bid price stands at 134.95, while the offer price is 135.05. The offer quantity is 38,500, and the bid quantity is 33,000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 203,252,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹134.3, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹132

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 134.3. There has been a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.3.

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.54%
3 Months-4.03%
6 Months16.04%
YTD17.18%
1 Year16.76%
15 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.05, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹132

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 133.05. There has been a 0.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

15 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹131.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 1,937,570 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 131.35.

