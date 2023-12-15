Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in the market

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹131.65 and closed at ₹131.35. The stock had a high of ₹133.25 and a low of ₹131.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹162,324.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,937,570 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 134.25. The bid price stands at 134.95, while the offer price is 135.05. The offer quantity is 38,500, and the bid quantity is 33,000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 203,252,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹134.3. There has been a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹2.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.54%
|3 Months
|-4.03%
|6 Months
|16.04%
|YTD
|17.18%
|1 Year
|16.76%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹133.05. There has been a 0.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹1.05.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 1,937,570 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹131.35.
