Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 141.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The Tata Steel stock opened at 136.8 and closed at 137.9. The stock reached a high of 141.5 and a low of 135.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 174,797.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.35 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,936 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹142.7, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹141.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 142.7, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 1.55 in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months4.08%
6 Months21.78%
YTD1.15%
1 Year29.24%
15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹141.15, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹137.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 141.15. There has been a 2.36% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 3.25.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹137.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,343,936 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 137.9.

