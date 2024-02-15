Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Rises in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The Tata Steel stock opened at ₹136.8 and closed at ₹137.9. The stock reached a high of ₹141.5 and a low of ₹135.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹174,797.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.35 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,936 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.