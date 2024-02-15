Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Rises in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The Tata Steel stock opened at ₹136.8 and closed at ₹137.9. The stock reached a high of ₹141.5 and a low of ₹135.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹174,797.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.35 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,936 shares on the BSE.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹142.7, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 1.55 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|4.08%
|6 Months
|21.78%
|YTD
|1.15%
|1 Year
|29.24%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹141.15. There has been a 2.36% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 3.25.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,343,936 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹137.9.
