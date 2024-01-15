Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹135.95 and closed at ₹134.9. The stock reached a high of ₹136.2 and a low of ₹134.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹166,382.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares was 4,618,358.

