Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 129.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 131 and the close price was 129.5. The stock had a high of 134.25 and a low of 130.65. The market capitalization was 160,742.72 crore. The 52-week high was 133.2 and the 52-week low was 95. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,577,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹129.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,577,690 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 129.5.

