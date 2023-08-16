Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹120.1 and closed at ₹120.3. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹120.3 while the lowest was ₹117.35. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹144259.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,975,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.