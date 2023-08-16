Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹120.1 and closed at ₹120.3. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹120.3 while the lowest was ₹117.35. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹144259.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,975,231 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹118.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, indicating a decrease of ₹2.15 in the stock price. This suggests that the Tata Steel stock has recently declined in value.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,975,231 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹120.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!