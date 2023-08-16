Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 120.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 120.1 and closed at 120.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 120.3 while the lowest was 117.35. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 144259.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,975,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.15, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹120.3

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 118.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, indicating a decrease of 2.15 in the stock price. This suggests that the Tata Steel stock has recently declined in value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹120.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,975,231 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 120.3.

