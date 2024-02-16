Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 141.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 141.95 and closed at 141.15. The stock reached a high of 143.45 and a low of 140.95. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 174,859.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.35, while the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,092,584 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months3.7%
6 Months21.67%
YTD1.15%
1 Year28.01%
16 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,092,584 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 141.15.

