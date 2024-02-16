Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹141.95 and closed at ₹141.15. The stock reached a high of ₹143.45 and a low of ₹140.95. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹174,859.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.35, while the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,092,584 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.71%
|3 Months
|3.7%
|6 Months
|21.67%
|YTD
|1.15%
|1 Year
|28.01%
16 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,092,584 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹141.15.