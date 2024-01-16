Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 134.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 136.25 and closed at 135.3. The highest price reached during the day was 136.25, while the lowest was 134. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 165,952.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15, while the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 3,257,429.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Tata Steel January futures opened at 134.8 as against previous close of 135.4

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 135.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 135.55, while the offer price stands at 135.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 60500 and a bid quantity of 44000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 220038500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹134.95

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 135.4, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹134.65, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹134.95

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 134.65. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, implying a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tata Steel has slightly decreased.

16 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,257,429 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 135.3.

