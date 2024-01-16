Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹136.25 and closed at ₹135.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹136.25, while the lowest was ₹134. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹165,952.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15, while the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 3,257,429.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 135.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 135.55, while the offer price stands at 135.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 60500 and a bid quantity of 44000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 220038500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
