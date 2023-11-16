Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 120.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

The Tata Steel stock opened at 121.55 and closed at 120.95 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 124.35, while the lowest price was 121.55. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 151,547.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,705,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.2%
3 Months6.76%
6 Months17.03%
YTD10.12%
1 Year14.28%
16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹124, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹120.95

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 124. There has been a percent change of 2.52, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹120.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume stood at 1,705,165 shares, with a closing price of 120.95.

