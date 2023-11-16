Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive trading day

The Tata Steel stock opened at ₹121.55 and closed at ₹120.95 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹124.35, while the lowest price was ₹121.55. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹151,547.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,705,165 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.2%
|3 Months
|6.76%
|6 Months
|17.03%
|YTD
|10.12%
|1 Year
|14.28%
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹124. There has been a percent change of 2.52, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.
On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume stood at 1,705,165 shares, with a closing price of ₹120.95.
