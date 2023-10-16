Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹127, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹125

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹125.25 and closed at ₹125.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹125.75, while the low was ₹124.2. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹152,623.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹98.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,161 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹127, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹125 Today, the closing price of Tata Steel stock was ₹127, representing a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 2. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹125.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹125, while the high price reached ₹127.25.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of ₹126.95 with a bid price of ₹126.9 and an offer price of ₹127.0. The offer quantity is 88000 shares, while the bid quantity is 44000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 201,476,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Tata Steel Ltd stock is 98.10 and the 52-week high price is 135.00.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.25 (+31.58%) & ₹3.45 (+35.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-53.85%) & ₹1.2 (-47.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127. The bid price and offer price are 127.0 and 127.1 respectively. There are 33,000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 49,500 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Steel is 203,203,000.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 126.7 with a bid price of 126.7 and an offer price of 126.75. The offer quantity is 5500 and the bid quantity is 33000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 203577000.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 126.1. The bid price stands at 126.05, while the offer price is 126.15. The stock has an offer quantity of 11000 and a bid quantity of 49500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 204099500.

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.05, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹125 Based on the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹126.05. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹1.05. Click here for Tata Steel Dividend

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (+5.26%) & ₹0.4 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (-26.09%) & ₹0.45 (-30.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Today, Tata Steel stock had a low price of ₹125 and a high price of ₹126.4.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 125.8. The bid price is 125.95, while the offer price is 126.0. The offer quantity stands at 110,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 11,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 205,331,500.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹125, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹125.85 The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is ₹125, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the actual decrease is 0.85 rupees.

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,304,161 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹125.85.