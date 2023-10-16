Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 127, up 1.6% from yesterday's 125

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 125 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 125.25 and closed at 125.85. The stock's high for the day was 125.75, while the low was 124.2. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 152,623.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 98.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,161 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹127, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹125

Today, the closing price of Tata Steel stock was 127, representing a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 2. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of 125.

16 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 125, while the high price reached 127.25.

16 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 126.95 with a bid price of 126.9 and an offer price of 127.0. The offer quantity is 88000 shares, while the bid quantity is 44000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 201,476,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Tata Steel Ltd stock is 98.10 and the 52-week high price is 135.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹125

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 127 per share, showing a 1.6% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2. This data indicates that Tata Steel's stock has seen a slight rise in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:47 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.25 (+31.58%) & 3.45 (+35.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-53.85%) & 1.2 (-47.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.05, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 127.05, with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.64% and the net change in price is 2.05. This indicates a positive trend for Tata Steel stock.

16 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel's stock reached a low price of 125 and a high price of 127.25 today.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127. The bid price and offer price are 127.0 and 127.1 respectively. There are 33,000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 49,500 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Steel is 203,203,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.9, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock has a price of 126.9, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

16 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.25 (+31.58%) & 3.45 (+35.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-53.85%) & 1.2 (-47.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Steel stock today was 125, while the high price reached 127.25.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 127. There has been a percent change of 1.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 2, implying that the stock has increased by 2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 126.7 with a bid price of 126.7 and an offer price of 126.75. The offer quantity is 5500 and the bid quantity is 33000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 203577000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.8, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹125

Based on the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 126.8, with a net change of 1.8, representing a percentage change of 1.44.

16 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 125 and a high of 126.55 during the current day's trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.1 (+15.79%) & 2.95 (+15.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-38.46%) & 1.55 (-32.61%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.4, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 126.4. There has been a 1.12 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 126.1. The bid price stands at 126.05, while the offer price is 126.15. The stock has an offer quantity of 11000 and a bid quantity of 49500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 204099500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.05, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹125

Based on the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 126.05. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1.05.

Click here for Tata Steel Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 125, while the high price reached 126.5.

16 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (+5.26%) & 0.4 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.7 (-26.09%) & 0.45 (-30.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.25, up 1% from yesterday's ₹125

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 126.25, which represents a 1% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.25.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Steel stock had a low price of 125 and a high price of 126.4.

16 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 125.1

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 125.8. The bid price is 125.95, while the offer price is 126.0. The offer quantity stands at 110,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 11,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 205,331,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 125.75. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

16 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹125, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹125.85

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 125, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the actual decrease is 0.85 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,304,161 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 125.85.

