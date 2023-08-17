Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks plummet amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 118.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 117.9 and the close price was 118.15. The stock's high for the day was 118 and the low was 115.45. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 141,512.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 2,211,828.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.9, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹118.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 115.9. There has been a percent change of -1.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.25. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,211,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 118.15.

