Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 134.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 134.65 and closed at 134.95. The stock had a high of 138.5 and a low of 134.05. The market capitalization of the company is 168,780.95 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,566,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹137.25, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹134.95

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 137.25 with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.7% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with positive movement. However, to better assess the stock's performance, it is necessary to analyze its trend over a longer period and consider other factors such as market conditions and company news.

17 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹134.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 6,566,338 shares and closed at a price of 134.95.

