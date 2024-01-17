Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹134.65 and closed at ₹134.95. The stock had a high of ₹138.5 and a low of ₹134.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹168,780.95 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,566,338 shares.
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹137.25 with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.7% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with positive movement. However, to better assess the stock's performance, it is necessary to analyze its trend over a longer period and consider other factors such as market conditions and company news.
