Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 117.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 115.8 and closed at 114.85. The stock had a high of 117.75 and a low of 114.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 142,916.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, while the 52-week low is 87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,927 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.4, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.4, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.15% and the actual change in price is 1.35.

17 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.5, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 118.5, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.24% and the absolute change is 1.45.

17 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.6, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 118.6, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.32% and the actual change in price is 1.55 rupees.

17 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.6, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 118.6. There has been a 1.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock is performing well in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.55, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 118.55, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in its value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.65, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹117.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 118.65. There has been a percent change of 1.37, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.6.

17 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.9, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 118.9, with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.58% and the actual increase in price is 1.85.

17 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.95, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.95. There has been a percent change of 1.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.9 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.95, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹117.05

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 118.95. There has been a 1.62% percent change, with a net change of 1.9.

17 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.1, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 119.1. There has been a percent change of 1.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 2.05, which means that the stock has increased by 2.05. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a slight upward movement in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.85, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 118.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.8, meaning the stock has gained 1.8 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively, with a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.25, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 119.25, which represents a 1.88% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.2.

17 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.1, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 118.1. There has been a 0.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

17 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.2, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is at 118.2. There has been a 0.98% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.15. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement.

17 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.2, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 118.2 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.98% or 1.15 compared to the previous trading session.

17 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 117.75. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

17 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.6, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 117.6. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.55 units. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a small positive change in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.05, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹114.85

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 117.05, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.92% and a net gain of 2.2.

17 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹114.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,001,927 shares. The closing price for the stock was 114.85.

