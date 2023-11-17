Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 124 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel's last day open and close prices were both 124, with a high of 125.25 and a low of 123. The market cap stands at 152402.57 cr. The 52-week high and low were 134.85 and 101.6 respectively. The BSE volume was 1185311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹124 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1185311 shares with a closing price of 124.

