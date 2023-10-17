Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's 127

25 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 127 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of 125.1 and a close price of 125. The high for the day was 127.25, while the low was 125. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 155,065.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 98.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,537,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel closed today at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

Today, the closing price of Tata Steel stock was 127.35, which represents a 0.28% increase from the previous day's closing price of 127. The net change in the stock price was 0.35.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel788.55-1.75-0.22840.0616.0189595.53
Tata Steel127.350.350.28134.8598.1155492.48
Jindal Steel & Power692.60.70.1722.15429.270651.3
APL Apollo Tubes1775.656.453.281806.2990.049242.86
Jindal Stainless469.92.750.59541.45126.638693.19
17 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 127.05 and a high of 128.55 today.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 128.0 as against previous close of 127.05

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 127.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 127.4. The offer quantity is 44000, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity stands at 93500, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 196636000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 98.10000 and the 52 week high price was 135.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 127.35, which represents a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, implying that the stock price has increased by 0.35 from its previous value.

Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.15 (-8.0%) & 1.65 (-8.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.95 (-24.0%) & 0.2 (-33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel790.2-0.1-0.01840.0616.0189992.24
Tata Steel127.20.20.16134.8598.1155309.33
Jindal Steel & Power692.150.250.04722.15429.270605.4
APL Apollo Tubes1766.2547.12.741806.2990.048983.55
Jindal Stainless467.150.00.0541.45126.638466.75
17 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹127

The stock price of Tata Steel is currently at 127.05. It has experienced a minimal change of 0.04% or a net change of 0.05.

17 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Steel reached a low of 127.3 and a high of 128.55 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.55, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹127

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 127.55. There has been a 0.43% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.

17 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days124.97
10 Days125.83
20 Days127.32
50 Days124.11
100 Days118.47
300 Days114.43
17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.15 (-8.0%) & 0.4 (-11.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-32.0%) & 2.2 (-20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 127.3, while the high price reached 128.55.

17 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.4, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹127

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 127.4, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.4 rupees, resulting in a 0.31% change.

17 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 128.0 as against previous close of 127.05

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.9. The bid price is 127.75, and the offer price is 127.8. The offer quantity is 11,000, while the bid quantity is 38,500. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 196,933,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel792.952.650.34840.0616.0190653.44
Tata Steel127.80.80.63134.8598.1156041.92
Jindal Steel & Power697.055.150.74722.15429.271105.24
APL Apollo Tubes1762.443.252.521806.2990.048876.78
Jindal Stainless465.5-1.65-0.35541.45126.638330.88
17 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.75, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹127

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 127.75, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and has gained 0.75 points.

Click here for Tata Steel News

17 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121111
Buy10101111
Hold4444
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Steel stock is 127.6, while the high price is 128.55.

17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.3 (+4.0%) & 2.05 (+13.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-40.0%) & 1.9 (-30.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 128.0 as against previous close of 127.05

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 128.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 128.1, while the offer price is 128.15. The offer quantity stands at 5500, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 27500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 198,484,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Steel stock is 127.6, while the high price is 128.55.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹128.1, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹127

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 128.1. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by 1.1. Overall, the stock of Tata Steel has seen a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.35 (+8.0%) & 2.1 (+16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 126.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-40.0%) & 1.05 (-36.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹128.35, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹127

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 128.35, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and the actual increase in price is 1.35.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Steel stock is 127.6, while the high price is 128.55.

17 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 128.0 as against previous close of 127.05

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 128.4. The bid price is 128.3 and the offer price is 128.4. The offer quantity is 44,000 shares and the bid quantity is 60,500 shares. The open interest for Tata Steel is 198,913,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹127

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 127.8. There has been a 0.63% percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

17 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,537,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 125.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.