Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's 127

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel closed today at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 Today, the closing price of Tata Steel stock was ₹127.35, which represents a 0.28% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹127. The net change in the stock price was 0.35.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 788.55 -1.75 -0.22 840.0 616.0 189595.53 Tata Steel 127.35 0.35 0.28 134.85 98.1 155492.48 Jindal Steel & Power 692.6 0.7 0.1 722.15 429.2 70651.3 APL Apollo Tubes 1775.6 56.45 3.28 1806.2 990.0 49242.86 Jindal Stainless 469.9 2.75 0.59 541.45 126.6 38693.19 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹127.05 and a high of ₹128.55 today.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 128.0 as against previous close of 127.05 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 127.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 127.4. The offer quantity is 44000, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity stands at 93500, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 196636000.

Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 98.10000 and the 52 week high price was 135.00000.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-8.0%) & ₹1.65 (-8.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (-24.0%) & ₹0.2 (-33.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 790.2 -0.1 -0.01 840.0 616.0 189992.24 Tata Steel 127.2 0.2 0.16 134.85 98.1 155309.33 Jindal Steel & Power 692.15 0.25 0.04 722.15 429.2 70605.4 APL Apollo Tubes 1766.25 47.1 2.74 1806.2 990.0 48983.55 Jindal Stainless 467.15 0.0 0.0 541.45 126.6 38466.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 124.97 10 Days 125.83 20 Days 127.32 50 Days 124.11 100 Days 118.47 300 Days 114.43

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-8.0%) & ₹0.4 (-11.11%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-32.0%) & ₹2.2 (-20.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 128.0 as against previous close of 127.05 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.9. The bid price is 127.75, and the offer price is 127.8. The offer quantity is 11,000, while the bid quantity is 38,500. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 196,933,000.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 792.95 2.65 0.34 840.0 616.0 190653.44 Tata Steel 127.8 0.8 0.63 134.85 98.1 156041.92 Jindal Steel & Power 697.05 5.15 0.74 722.15 429.2 71105.24 APL Apollo Tubes 1762.4 43.25 2.52 1806.2 990.0 48876.78 Jindal Stainless 465.5 -1.65 -0.35 541.45 126.6 38330.88

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹127.75, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and has gained 0.75 points.

Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 11 11 Buy 10 10 11 11 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.3 (+4.0%) & ₹2.05 (+13.89%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-40.0%) & ₹1.9 (-30.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 128.0 as against previous close of 127.05 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 128.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 128.1, while the offer price is 128.15. The offer quantity stands at 5500, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 27500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 198,484,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.35 (+8.0%) & ₹2.1 (+16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹126.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-40.0%) & ₹1.05 (-36.36%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 128.0 as against previous close of 127.05 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 128.4. The bid price is 128.3 and the offer price is 128.4. The offer quantity is 44,000 shares and the bid quantity is 60,500 shares. The open interest for Tata Steel is 198,913,000 shares.

