Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's 127

On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of ₹125.1 and a close price of ₹125. The high for the day was ₹127.25, while the low was ₹125. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹155,065.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹98.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,537,794 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Tata Steel stock was ₹127.35, which represents a 0.28% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹127. The net change in the stock price was 0.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|788.55
|-1.75
|-0.22
|840.0
|616.0
|189595.53
|Tata Steel
|127.35
|0.35
|0.28
|134.85
|98.1
|155492.48
|Jindal Steel & Power
|692.6
|0.7
|0.1
|722.15
|429.2
|70651.3
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1775.6
|56.45
|3.28
|1806.2
|990.0
|49242.86
|Jindal Stainless
|469.9
|2.75
|0.59
|541.45
|126.6
|38693.19
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹127.05 and a high of ₹128.55 today.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 127.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 127.4. The offer quantity is 44000, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity stands at 93500, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 196636000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 98.10000 and the 52 week high price was 135.00000.
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹127.35, which represents a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, implying that the stock price has increased by 0.35 from its previous value.
Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-8.0%) & ₹1.65 (-8.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (-24.0%) & ₹0.2 (-33.33%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|790.2
|-0.1
|-0.01
|840.0
|616.0
|189992.24
|Tata Steel
|127.2
|0.2
|0.16
|134.85
|98.1
|155309.33
|Jindal Steel & Power
|692.15
|0.25
|0.04
|722.15
|429.2
|70605.4
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1766.25
|47.1
|2.74
|1806.2
|990.0
|48983.55
|Jindal Stainless
|467.15
|0.0
|0.0
|541.45
|126.6
|38466.75
The stock price of Tata Steel is currently at ₹127.05. It has experienced a minimal change of 0.04% or a net change of 0.05.
The stock price of Tata Steel reached a low of ₹127.3 and a high of ₹128.55 on the current day.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹127.55. There has been a 0.43% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|124.97
|10 Days
|125.83
|20 Days
|127.32
|50 Days
|124.11
|100 Days
|118.47
|300 Days
|114.43
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-8.0%) & ₹0.4 (-11.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-32.0%) & ₹2.2 (-20.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹127.3, while the high price reached ₹128.55.
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹127.4, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.4 rupees, resulting in a 0.31% change.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.9. The bid price is 127.75, and the offer price is 127.8. The offer quantity is 11,000, while the bid quantity is 38,500. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 196,933,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|792.95
|2.65
|0.34
|840.0
|616.0
|190653.44
|Tata Steel
|127.8
|0.8
|0.63
|134.85
|98.1
|156041.92
|Jindal Steel & Power
|697.05
|5.15
|0.74
|722.15
|429.2
|71105.24
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1762.4
|43.25
|2.52
|1806.2
|990.0
|48876.78
|Jindal Stainless
|465.5
|-1.65
|-0.35
|541.45
|126.6
|38330.88
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹127.75, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and has gained 0.75 points.
Click here for Tata Steel News
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current day's low price of Tata Steel stock is ₹127.6, while the high price is ₹128.55.
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.3 (+4.0%) & ₹2.05 (+13.89%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-40.0%) & ₹1.9 (-30.91%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 128.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 128.1, while the offer price is 128.15. The offer quantity stands at 5500, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 27500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 198,484,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Tata Steel stock is ₹127.6, while the high price is ₹128.55.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹128.1. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by 1.1. Overall, the stock of Tata Steel has seen a positive movement.
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.35 (+8.0%) & ₹2.1 (+16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹126.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-40.0%) & ₹1.05 (-36.36%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹128.35, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and the actual increase in price is ₹1.35.
Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss
The current day's low price for Tata Steel stock is ₹127.6, while the high price is ₹128.55.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 128.4. The bid price is 128.3 and the offer price is 128.4. The offer quantity is 44,000 shares and the bid quantity is 60,500 shares. The open interest for Tata Steel is 198,913,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹127.8. There has been a 0.63% percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,537,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹125.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!