Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹115.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹116.85 and a low of ₹114.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹141,695.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,388,246 shares.
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹115.85, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.45%
|3 Months
|4.02%
|6 Months
|3.62%
|YTD
|3.02%
|1 Year
|3.16%
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹116.05. The percent change is 0.13% and the net change is 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 points, resulting in a 0.13% change.
