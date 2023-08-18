Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹115.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹116.85 and a low of ₹114.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹141,695.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,388,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.