Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹133.05 and closed at ₹132. The stock's high for the day was ₹136.7, while the low was ₹133.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹167,735.68 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is ₹136.7, while the 52-week low is ₹101.6. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 6,986,877 shares.
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹135.1 and a high of ₹137.3 on the current day.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 136.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 137.4, with a bid quantity of 104500. On the other hand, the offer price is 137.5, with an offer quantity of 27500. The open interest stands at a significant 206954000.
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹137, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the absolute change is 0.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.61%
|3 Months
|-1.86%
|6 Months
|19.43%
|YTD
|21.13%
|1 Year
|22.98%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹136.4, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 3.33% and a net gain of 4.4 points.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a volume of 6,986,877 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹132.
