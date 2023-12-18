Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 136.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 133.05 and closed at 132. The stock's high for the day was 136.7, while the low was 133.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at 167,735.68 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is 136.7, while the 52-week low is 101.6. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 6,986,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 135.1 and a high of 137.3 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 10:08 AM IST Tata Steel December futures opened at 137.4 as against previous close of 137.2

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 136.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 137.4, with a bid quantity of 104500. On the other hand, the offer price is 137.5, with an offer quantity of 27500. The open interest stands at a significant 206954000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹137, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹136.4

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 137, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the absolute change is 0.6.

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.61%
3 Months-1.86%
6 Months19.43%
YTD21.13%
1 Year22.98%
18 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹136.4, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹132

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 136.4, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 3.33% and a net gain of 4.4 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹132 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a volume of 6,986,877 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 132.

