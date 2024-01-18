Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -4.08 %. The stock closed at 137.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 136.35 and closed at 137.25. The stock had a high of 136.35 and a low of 131.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 161,894.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,867,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹131.65, down -4.08% from yesterday's ₹137.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 131.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -4.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.6, which further confirms the negative trend. Overall, this data suggests that the stock of Tata Steel has recently declined in value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹137.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 4,867,771 shares, with a closing price of 137.25.

