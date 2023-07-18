comScore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges in Trading
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges in Trading

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 117.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

The last day of trading for Tata Steel saw an open price of 117.75 and a close price of 117.05. The high for the day was 119.3 while the low was 117.1. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently 143,709.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 87.61. The BSE volume for the day was 2,026,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:36:26 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.05, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 117.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65.

18 Jul 2023, 11:16:42 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.5, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹117.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 117.5. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, indicating a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:02:28 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.5, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹117.7

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 117.5 with a percentage change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% compared to the previous value. The net change is -0.2, indicating a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tata Steel has slightly declined.

18 Jul 2023, 10:48:19 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹117.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 117.25, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the value has decreased by 0.45.

Click here for Tata Steel Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:30:52 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹117.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 117.25. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -0.45. This suggests that the stock has declined in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:18:44 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.3, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹117.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 117.3. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decrease in the Tata Steel stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:07:57 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.3, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹117.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 117.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.34% and a net change of -0.4.

18 Jul 2023, 09:46:44 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 117.25 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:31:43 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹118, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 118, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% and the price has increased by 0.3 rupees.

18 Jul 2023, 09:15:52 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.45, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹117.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 117.45 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.21% and the price has decreased by 0.25. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the Tata Steel stock.

18 Jul 2023, 09:06:31 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.7, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹117.05

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 117.7, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the stock has gained 0.65 points.

18 Jul 2023, 08:11:09 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹117.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 2,026,925 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 117.05.

