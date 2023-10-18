Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 127.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's 127.35

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 127.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel's stock opened at 127.8 and closed at 127 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 128.55 and the low was 127.05. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 155,492.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98.1. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,902 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹127.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹127.35

Today, Tata Steel's stock closed at 127.1, which is a decrease of 0.2% from the previous day's closing price of 127.35. The net change in the stock price was a decrease of 0.25.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel782.55-7.5-0.95840.0616.0188152.91
Tata Steel127.1-0.25-0.2134.8598.1155187.23
Jindal Steel & Power682.5-10.1-1.46722.15429.269621.01
APL Apollo Tubes1764.6-11.0-0.621806.2990.048937.79
Jindal Stainless463.65-4.35-0.93541.45126.638178.54
18 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Steel stock is 126.65, while the high price is 128.75.

18 Oct 2023, 03:34 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.05. The bid price is 127.0, and the offer price is 127.05. The offer quantity is 38,500, and the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest is 195,959,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹127.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 127.2. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of 0.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Tata Steel Ltd stock is at 98.55, while the 52 week high price is at 135.00.

18 Oct 2023, 02:50 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (-25.0%) & 1.4 (-20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 127.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (+0.0%) & 1.8 (+2.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at 127.35. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Steel stock had a low price of 127.05 and a high price of 128.55 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4

Tata Steel, a leading global steel company, is currently trading at a spot price of 127.4. The bid price stands at 127.15 with a bid quantity of 5500, while the offer price is 127.2 with an offer quantity of 5500. The stock's open interest is at a significant level of 195,624,000. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions regarding Tata Steel's stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 127.35, reflecting a slight increase of 0.28% in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.35.

Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days125.61
10 Days125.63
20 Days127.09
50 Days124.27
100 Days118.69
300 Days114.50
18 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.95 (-20.83%) & 1.45 (-17.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 127.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.95 (+5.56%) & 1.9 (+8.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel's stock reached a low price of 127.05 and a high price of 128.55 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4

Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 127.4, with a bid price of 126.7 and an offer price of 126.75. The offer quantity stands at 33000, while the bid quantity is 44000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 195640500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 127.35. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.

18 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 127.35. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

18 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121111
Buy10101111
Hold4444
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 127.05 and a high of 128.55 today.

18 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-16.67%) & 1.6 (-8.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.8 (-11.11%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 127.35, with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 127.3, while the offer price matches the spot price at 127.4. There are 44,000 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 33,000 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 195,838,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 127.35, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the price has increased by 0.35.

18 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 127.05, while the high price reached 128.55.

18 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.25 (+4.17%) & 1.95 (+11.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.65 (-27.78%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 127.35. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock's price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 127.05 and a high of 128.55 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4

Tata Steel is a leading steel manufacturer. The current spot price of Tata Steel is 127.4. The bid price is 127.7 and the offer price is 127.8. The bid and offer quantities are both 38500. The open interest for Tata Steel is 195,585,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock is priced at 127.35. There has been a 0.28% percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

18 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months9.87%
6 Months18.4%
YTD13.09%
1 Year27.98%
18 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price of the stock is 127.35. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.35.

18 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹127 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,368,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 127.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.