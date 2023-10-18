Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 127.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's 127.35

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹127.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹127.35 Today, Tata Steel's stock closed at ₹127.1, which is a decrease of 0.2% from the previous day's closing price of ₹127.35. The net change in the stock price was a decrease of ₹0.25.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 782.55 -7.5 -0.95 840.0 616.0 188152.91 Tata Steel 127.1 -0.25 -0.2 134.85 98.1 155187.23 Jindal Steel & Power 682.5 -10.1 -1.46 722.15 429.2 69621.01 APL Apollo Tubes 1764.6 -11.0 -0.62 1806.2 990.0 48937.79 Jindal Stainless 463.65 -4.35 -0.93 541.45 126.6 38178.54 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tata Steel stock is ₹126.65, while the high price is ₹128.75.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.05. The bid price is 127.0, and the offer price is 127.05. The offer quantity is 38,500, and the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest is 195,959,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹127.35 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹127.2. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of 0.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Tata Steel Ltd stock is at 98.55, while the 52 week high price is at 135.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-25.0%) & ₹1.4 (-20.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹127.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (+0.0%) & ₹1.8 (+2.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 788.55 -1.75 -0.22 840.0 616.0 189595.53 Tata Steel 127.35 0.35 0.28 134.85 98.1 155492.48 Jindal Steel & Power 692.6 0.7 0.1 722.15 429.2 70651.3 APL Apollo Tubes 1775.6 56.45 3.28 1806.2 990.0 49242.86 Jindal Stainless 469.9 2.75 0.59 541.45 126.6 38693.19 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at ₹127.35. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Steel stock had a low price of ₹127.05 and a high price of ₹128.55 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4 Tata Steel, a leading global steel company, is currently trading at a spot price of 127.4. The bid price stands at 127.15 with a bid quantity of 5500, while the offer price is 127.2 with an offer quantity of 5500. The stock's open interest is at a significant level of 195,624,000. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions regarding Tata Steel's stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹127.35, reflecting a slight increase of 0.28% in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.35. Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics

Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 125.61 10 Days 125.63 20 Days 127.09 50 Days 124.27 100 Days 118.69 300 Days 114.50

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (-20.83%) & ₹1.45 (-17.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹127.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (+5.56%) & ₹1.9 (+8.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel's stock reached a low price of ₹127.05 and a high price of ₹128.55 on the current day.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4 Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 127.4, with a bid price of 126.7 and an offer price of 126.75. The offer quantity stands at 33000, while the bid quantity is 44000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 195640500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹127.35. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.

Tata Steel Live Updates

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is ₹127.35. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 788.55 -1.75 -0.22 840.0 616.0 189595.53 Tata Steel 127.35 0.35 0.28 134.85 98.1 155492.48 Jindal Steel & Power 692.6 0.7 0.1 722.15 429.2 70651.3 APL Apollo Tubes 1775.6 56.45 3.28 1806.2 990.0 49242.86 Jindal Stainless 469.9 2.75 0.59 541.45 126.6 38693.19

Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 11 11 Buy 10 10 11 11 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹127.05 and a high of ₹128.55 today.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-16.67%) & ₹1.6 (-8.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.8 (-11.11%) & ₹0.15 (-25.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹127.35, with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 788.55 -1.75 -0.22 840.0 616.0 189595.53 Tata Steel 127.35 0.35 0.28 134.85 98.1 155492.48 Jindal Steel & Power 692.6 0.7 0.1 722.15 429.2 70651.3 APL Apollo Tubes 1775.6 56.45 3.28 1806.2 990.0 49242.86 Jindal Stainless 469.9 2.75 0.59 541.45 126.6 38693.19

Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 127.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 127.3, while the offer price matches the spot price at 127.4. There are 44,000 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 33,000 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 195,838,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹127.35, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the price has increased by ₹0.35.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹127.05, while the high price reached ₹128.55.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹128.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.25 (+4.17%) & ₹1.95 (+11.43%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (-27.78%) & ₹0.15 (-25.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 788.55 -1.75 -0.22 840.0 616.0 189595.53 Tata Steel 127.35 0.35 0.28 134.85 98.1 155492.48 Jindal Steel & Power 692.6 0.7 0.1 722.15 429.2 70651.3 APL Apollo Tubes 1775.6 56.45 3.28 1806.2 990.0 49242.86 Jindal Stainless 469.9 2.75 0.59 541.45 126.6 38693.19

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹127.35. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock's price.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹127.05 and a high of ₹128.55 on the current day.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.4 Tata Steel is a leading steel manufacturer. The current spot price of Tata Steel is 127.4. The bid price is 127.7 and the offer price is 127.8. The bid and offer quantities are both 38500. The open interest for Tata Steel is 195,585,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel Live Updates

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹127.35. There has been a 0.28% percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.68% 3 Months 9.87% 6 Months 18.4% YTD 13.09% 1 Year 27.98%

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹127 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹127.35. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.35.