Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 131.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 132.8 and closed at 131.65. The highest price recorded during the day was 133.3, while the lowest price was 129.9. The company's market capitalization is 161,231.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.25, and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,050,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

