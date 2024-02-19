Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹141.95 and closed at ₹141.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.45 and the low was ₹141.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹176,283.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹147.35 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,434,173 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,434,173 shares with a closing price of ₹141.2.