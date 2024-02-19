Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 141.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 141.95 and closed at 141.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 143.45 and the low was 141.45. The market capitalization stood at 176,283.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 147.35 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,434,173 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,434,173 shares with a closing price of 141.2.

