Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares soar in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 131.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tata Steel was 131.85, and the close price was 131.65. The high for the day was 132.25, and the low was 128.1. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 161,156.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15, and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,115,622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹132.35, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹131.05

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 132.35. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1.3. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the Tata Steel stock.

19 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹131.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,115,622 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the shares was 131.65.

