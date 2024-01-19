Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares soar in positive trading

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tata Steel was ₹131.85, and the close price was ₹131.65. The high for the day was ₹132.25, and the low was ₹128.1. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹161,156.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,115,622 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹132.35. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹1.3. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the Tata Steel stock.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,115,622 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
