comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel gains ground in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel gains ground in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 116.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 117.8 and the close price was 117.7. The highest price recorded during the day was 118.2, while the lowest was 116.35. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is approximately 142,244.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 89.23. The total BSE volume for Tata Steel on that day was 1,344,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:31:35 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.9, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹116.5

As per the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 116.9. There has been a percent change of 0.34, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

19 Jul 2023, 10:15:52 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.65, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹116.5

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 116.65, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight increase of 0.13%, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

19 Jul 2023, 10:01:00 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.8, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹116.5

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 116.8, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45:50 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.45, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹116.5

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 116.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slightly negative trend for Tata Steel stock.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:30:54 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.85, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹116.5

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 116.85, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value by 0.3% and a net increase of 0.35 Rs. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable with a slight positive movement.

19 Jul 2023, 09:17:27 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹116.5

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 116.5 with no net change and no percent change. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in either direction.

19 Jul 2023, 09:00:58 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.5, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹117.7

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 116.5. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock's price.

19 Jul 2023, 08:05:43 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹117.7 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,344,828 shares. The closing price for Tata Steel on that day was 117.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout