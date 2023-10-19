Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 127.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had an opening price of 128.25 and a closing price of 127.35. The stock reached a high of 128.75 and a low of 126.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 155,187.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,108,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Steel stock is 124.35, while the high price is 125.85.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.0 as against previous close of 127.05

Tata Steel, a leading global steel company, is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 124.75. The bid price stands at Rs. 124.6, while the offer price is Rs. 124.65. The offer quantity is 22,000 shares, and the bid quantity is 5,500 shares. The open interest for Tata Steel is recorded at 196,801,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹124.85, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹127.1

As of the current data, Tata Steel's stock price is 124.85 with a percent change of -1.77 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.77% and the net change is -2.25.

19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.72%
3 Months10.93%
6 Months17.58%
YTD12.83%
1 Year26.28%
19 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.75, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹127.1

As of the current data, the Tata Steel stock is priced at 125.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, indicating a decrease of 1.35 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹127.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,108,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 127.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.