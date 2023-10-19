Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had an opening price of ₹128.25 and a closing price of ₹127.35. The stock reached a high of ₹128.75 and a low of ₹126.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹155,187.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹98.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,108,103 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Tata Steel stock is ₹124.35, while the high price is ₹125.85.
Tata Steel, a leading global steel company, is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 124.75. The bid price stands at Rs. 124.6, while the offer price is Rs. 124.65. The offer quantity is 22,000 shares, and the bid quantity is 5,500 shares. The open interest for Tata Steel is recorded at 196,801,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, Tata Steel's stock price is ₹124.85 with a percent change of -1.77 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.77% and the net change is -2.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.72%
|3 Months
|10.93%
|6 Months
|17.58%
|YTD
|12.83%
|1 Year
|26.28%
As of the current data, the Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹125.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, indicating a decrease of ₹1.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,108,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹127.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!