Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive gains in trading

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹137.25 and closed at ₹136.6. The highest price during the day was ₹137.55, while the lowest price was ₹134.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹166,505.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.65, and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,857,310 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.6 with a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.2, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.2 points.
Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low price of ₹135.05 and a high price of ₹136.
Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 135.55 with a bid price of 135.95 and an offer price of 136.0. There is an offer quantity of 27,500 and a bid quantity of 27,500. The open interest stands at 193,913,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is trading at a price of ₹135.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small decline in the given time period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.07%
|3 Months
|-1.79%
|6 Months
|18.51%
|YTD
|20.2%
|1 Year
|21.11%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹135.9. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,857,310 shares and closed at a price of ₹136.6.
