Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 135.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 137.25 and closed at 136.6. The highest price during the day was 137.55, while the lowest price was 134.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 166,505.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 137.65, and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,857,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.6, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 135.6 with a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.2, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.2 points.

20 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low price of 135.05 and a high price of 136.

20 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tata Steel December futures opened at 135.95 as against previous close of 135.6

Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 135.55 with a bid price of 135.95 and an offer price of 136.0. There is an offer quantity of 27,500 and a bid quantity of 27,500. The open interest stands at 193,913,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.3, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is trading at a price of 135.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small decline in the given time period.

20 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.07%
3 Months-1.79%
6 Months18.51%
YTD20.2%
1 Year21.11%
20 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.9, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹135.4

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 135.9. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

20 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹136.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,857,310 shares and closed at a price of 136.6.

