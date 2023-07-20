Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹116.8 and closed at ₹116.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹117.15, while the lowest price was ₹115. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹142,183.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹124.3, and the 52-week low was ₹89.23. The BSE volume for the day was 1,086,485 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹116.45. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in Tata Steel stock.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel BSE had a volume of 1,086,485 shares and closed at a price of ₹116.5.
