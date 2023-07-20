Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 116.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 116.8 and closed at 116.5. The highest price reached during the day was 117.15, while the lowest price was 115. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 142,183.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 124.3, and the 52-week low was 89.23. The BSE volume for the day was 1,086,485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.45, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹116.5

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 116.45. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in Tata Steel stock.

20 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel BSE had a volume of 1,086,485 shares and closed at a price of 116.5.

