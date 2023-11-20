Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹124.7 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹126 and a low of ₹124.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹152,952.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,648,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.