Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock falls as trading takes a hit

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹125.75 and closed at ₹127.10. The highest price reached during the day was ₹126.45, while the lowest price was ₹124.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,53,722.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹98.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,703,399 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|771.45
|-9.4
|-1.2
|840.0
|616.0
|185484.08
|Tata Steel
|124.9
|-1.0
|-0.79
|134.85
|98.1
|152501.06
|Jindal Steel & Power
|667.85
|-6.6
|-0.98
|722.15
|429.2
|68126.58
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1692.7
|-6.55
|-0.39
|1806.2
|990.0
|46943.79
|Jindal Stainless
|465.15
|16.85
|3.76
|541.45
|126.6
|38302.06
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 125.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 124.95, while the offer price is 125.05. The offer quantity stands at 27,500 shares, while the bid quantity is lower at 11,000 shares. The open interest for Tata Steel is at a significant 183,100,500 shares.
Today, Tata Steel stock had a low price of ₹124.85 and a high price of ₹125.75.
Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is ₹125.15. The percent change is -0.6 and the net change is -0.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the actual decrease is ₹0.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.08%
|3 Months
|10.93%
|6 Months
|16.67%
|YTD
|11.85%
|1 Year
|25.94%
The current data shows that the Tata Steel stock price is ₹125.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, meaning that the stock has declined by 0.8 units. Overall, these figures suggest a negative trend for Tata Steel stock.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 1,703,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹127.1.
