Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock falls as trading takes a hit

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 125.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 125.75 and closed at 127.10. The highest price reached during the day was 126.45, while the lowest price was 124.35. The market capitalization of the company is 1,53,722.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 98.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,703,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel771.45-9.4-1.2840.0616.0185484.08
Tata Steel124.9-1.0-0.79134.8598.1152501.06
Jindal Steel & Power667.85-6.6-0.98722.15429.268126.58
APL Apollo Tubes1692.7-6.55-0.391806.2990.046943.79
Jindal Stainless465.1516.853.76541.45126.638302.06
20 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.3 as against previous close of 125.85

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 125.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 124.95, while the offer price is 125.05. The offer quantity stands at 27,500 shares, while the bid quantity is lower at 11,000 shares. The open interest for Tata Steel is at a significant 183,100,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Steel stock had a low price of 124.85 and a high price of 125.75.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.15, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹125.9

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 125.15. The percent change is -0.6 and the net change is -0.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the actual decrease is 0.75.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.08%
3 Months10.93%
6 Months16.67%
YTD11.85%
1 Year25.94%
20 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.1, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹125.9

The current data shows that the Tata Steel stock price is 125.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, meaning that the stock has declined by 0.8 units. Overall, these figures suggest a negative trend for Tata Steel stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹127.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 1,703,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 127.1.

