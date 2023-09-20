Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 132.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

The last day of trading for Tata Steel saw an open price of 134.75 and a close price of 132.05. The high for the day was 134.85, while the low was 130.1. The market capitalization for Tata Steel is currently at 159,277.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.25, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,144,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹132.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 4,144,936 shares with a closing price of 132.05.

