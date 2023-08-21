Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks decline in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Tata Steel was ₹116.15 and the close price was ₹116.05. The stock reached a high of ₹116.45 and a low of ₹114.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹141,329.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,538,087 shares.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹115.75. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.3.
