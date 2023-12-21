Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock soars in today's trading

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of ₹135.9 and a close price of ₹135.4. The stock had a high of ₹136 and a low of ₹128.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹159,496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.65 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,182,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.