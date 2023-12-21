Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock soars in today's trading

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of ₹135.9 and a close price of ₹135.4. The stock had a high of ₹136 and a low of ₹128.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹159,496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.65 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,182,540 shares.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 129.85. The bid price is 130.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 130.1. The offer quantity stands at 16,500, while the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 183,265,500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|3 Months
|-4.18%
|6 Months
|13.92%
|YTD
|15.18%
|1 Year
|16.94%
