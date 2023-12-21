Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock soars in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 129.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of 135.9 and a close price of 135.4. The stock had a high of 136 and a low of 128.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 159,496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 137.65 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,182,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price today was 127.8, while the high price reached 130.55.

21 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Tata Steel December futures opened at 128.3 as against previous close of 129.9

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 129.85. The bid price is 130.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 130.1. The offer quantity stands at 16,500, while the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 183,265,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹129.75, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹129.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that its price is 129.75 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a small percentage and the net change is positive but also relatively small. However, without more context or historical data, it is difficult to assess the significance of these changes and make a conclusive summary.

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.26%
3 Months-4.18%
6 Months13.92%
YTD15.18%
1 Year16.94%
21 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹129.7, down -4.21% from yesterday's ₹135.4

Based on the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 129.7. The stock has experienced a 4.21% decrease, with a net change of -5.7.

21 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,182,540. The closing price for the stock was 135.4.

