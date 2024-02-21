Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price remained stable on the last day with an open and close price of ₹141.9. The high for the day was ₹142 and the low was ₹140.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹176,080.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹147.35 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 930,047 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹141.05, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹141.9
21 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, the volume was 930,047 shares and the closing price was ₹141.9.