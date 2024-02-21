Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 141.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price remained stable on the last day with an open and close price of 141.9. The high for the day was 142 and the low was 140.05. The market capitalization stood at 176,080.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were 147.35 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 930,047 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹141.05, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹141.9

21 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, the volume was 930,047 shares and the closing price was 141.9.

