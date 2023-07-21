Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Steel stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 116.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price for Tata Steel was ₹116.85 and the close price was ₹116.9. The high for the day was ₹116.85, while the low was ₹115.45. The market capitalization for Tata Steel is ₹141,939.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3, while the 52-week low is ₹89.23. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 360,810 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:05:14 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.9 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 360,810 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹116.9.
