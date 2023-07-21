comScore
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 116.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

The last day of Tata Steel saw an open price of 116.85 and a close price of 116.9. The stock reached a high of 116.85 and a low of 115.45. The market capitalization of the company is 141,878.49 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 89.23. The BSE volume for the stock was 394,252 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:08:40 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.9 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 394,259 shares. The closing price for Tata Steel shares on that day was 116.9.

