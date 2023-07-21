comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 116.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 116.85 and closed at 116.9. The stock's highest price during the day was 116.85, while the lowest was 115.45. The company has a market capitalization of 142,061.64 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is 124.3, and the 52-week low is 89.23. On the BSE, a total of 413,135 shares were traded for Tata Steel.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:46:58 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.3, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 117.3. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

21 Jul 2023, 11:35:54 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.9, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock has a price of 115.9. There has been a negative percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:22:21 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 116, with a percent change of -0.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.77% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.9 points in value. This data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 11:06:41 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 116.05 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.73% and the actual decrease in price is 0.85.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 10:45:17 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.25, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 116.25. There has been a decrease in the stock's value by 0.56%, resulting in a net change of -0.65.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34:31 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.25, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 116.25. There has been a decrease of 0.56% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.65.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15:18 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.35, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 116.35, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the value has decreased by 0.55.

21 Jul 2023, 10:14:31 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, there were 413,304 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 116.9.

